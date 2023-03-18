Mouni Roy Dances On Sidewalk In Bikini-Sarong, Flaunts Her Lean Body In This Video

NEW DELHI: Actor Mouni Roy, who is currently in the US, as part of Akshay Kumar-led The Entertainers Tour, took some time out of her busy schedule and dropped a sensuous video of her from Miami. The actor, who is well known for her charming look and toned figure, is seen casually taking a stroll on a sidewalk in a bikini and sarong. Dressed in orange and white printed beachwear, and a sling bag over her shoulder, Mouni, after walking a few steps, feels shy and wears sunglasses, while her friend films her. What happens next is she is soon joined by a stranger who walks up to her and puts her arm over her shoulder.

Mouni also dropped a series of her photos in a bikini-sarong set that left viewers gushing over her lean body. The famous Naagin fame star is seen striking some sensuous poses before the camera. In less than an hour of her post being shared on social media, it received more than 2 lakh likes and thousands of comments.

A user wrote, "Stylish Nagin."

Another one wrote, "Nothing makes me happier than seeing your killer pics."

"Please stop looking so hot every time," wrote third user.

Earlier, Mouni dropped a set of her pics in an abstract printed bikini set and looked stylish in shades.

Meanwhile, Mouni has bonded well with Disha Patani, who is also a part of the tour, and the two divas have got on like a house on fire. Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are part of Akshay Kumar's Entertainers Tour to the US along with Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Stebin Ben, and Zara Khan. She dropped some pics and videos with Disha from their Miami outing that soared temperature on the internet.

Mouni took her giant leap from television to Bollywood and was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She played Junoon - the negative force in the movie which earned her rave reviews for her performance. All eyes are set on Mouni's next big move.