Mouni Roy Drops Jaw-Dropping Pics In Bengali-Style White Saree On Occasion Of Durga Puja, Leaves Fans Stunned

NEW DELHI: 'Naagin' actress Mouni Roy is back to treating her fans with her gorgeous look and stylish appearance. The actress and famous television personality, who enjoys a mammoth following on the internet, is known to treat her fans with her hot and sexy posts. The actress is also seen making waves on the internet for her sartorial picks. Continuing the trend, Mouni took to social media and dropped some sizzling photos of her dressed in a white printed saree.

In her latest photos, Mouni is seen decked up in beautiful timeless attire and posing at an undisclosed vintage location. She let her hair loose and was seen wearing jhumkas, bindi, and jhumkas. Mouni draped the saree in a traditional Bengali way with the pallu is taken over the left shoulder and the other corner of the pallu under the right arm. However, the actress decided to ditch the blouse and flaunted her bare back. Her caption read, "Nayantara", followed by 'Happy Mahalya' written in Bengali.





MOUNI ROY's JOURNEY



Mouni Roy has managed to come a long way ever since she made her debut on television with Ekta Kapoor's 'Kyoki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. She became a popular name after she essayed the lead role in Ektaa Kapoor's popular daily soap 'Naagin'. The actress made her debut in Bollywood opposite Akshay Kumar in the 2018 release 'Gold'.



SULTANS OF DELHI









She was last seen in web-series 'Sultans of Delhi', where she was seen in the role of 'Nayantara'. It was reported that the actress played a highly stylised character in the series that required her to go through over 200 outfits and demanded her to experiment a lot with her hair. Mouni was seen embracing the retro vibe with classic, elegant dresses and hair-dos. 'Sultan Of Delhi', which is based on the book, 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension' by Arnab Ray, is a larger-than-life mass entertainer made for streaming. The series also featured Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjum Sharma, veteran actor Vinay Pathak and Nishant Dahiya in pivotal roles, alongside the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Harleen Sethi, and Mehreen Pirzada. The series has been streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting October 13, 2023.

Mouni will next be seen in the horror-comedy 'The Virgin Tree' with Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari.

In May 2023, Mouni Roy opened her restaurant 'Badmaash' in Mumbai with her husband Suraj Nambiar. She is often seen visiting her restaurant along with her friends and loved ones.