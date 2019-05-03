Mouni Roy enjoys her pool time in the night and looks stellar—See pic

close

Mouni Roy

Mouni is quite an avid user of the social media platform. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Mouni Roy is a famous name in the telly world—all thanks to the hit 'Naagin' series. In 2018, she moved from TV to showbiz world with Akshay Kumar starrer 'Gold'. The film did well at the Box Office, earning her accolades.

Mouni is quite an avid user of the social media platform. She posted a picture of hers recently where the 'Gold' actress can be seen enjoying her pool time in the night. But it's her stellar caption which will win your hearts.

It's the moon that moves me, else the night sky s so obvious!

#Ofmidnightswims & #starsthatmakeyoudream

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s the moon that moves me , else the night sky s so obvious! #Ofmidnightswims & #starsthatmakeyoudream 

#Ofmidnightswims & #starsthatmakeyoudream.”

The bong beauty will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra' where she is set to entice the audience in a negative role. This is the very first time that the Bong beauty will essay a grey shade character.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles with megastar Amitabh Bachchan playing a pivotal part. The movie is slated to hit the screens in 2020.

She has several projects in her kitty and was last seen in John Abraham starrer 'RAW'—Romeo Akbar Walter.

 

