Mouni Roy Falls Down; Gets Help By Husband To Walk After New Year Bash; Netizens Troll Her For Being Excessively Drunk

Mumbai: Mouni Roy, the Brahmastra actress, became the talk of the town after being spotted outside a club restaurant on New Year’s Eve in a seemingly intoxicated state. The actress could not walk properly and had to be guided by her husband, Suraj Nambiar. The incident took an awkward turn when Mouni stumbled and fell, creating an embarrassing moment that quickly went viral online.



Despite the situation, Suraj Nambiar’s reaction won hearts. He shielded Mouni from the paparazzi, urging them to give her space and make way for their car. Suraj’s calm and caring demeanor drew praise from many, as he helped his wife navigate the situation with love and patience.



However, netizens didn’t hold back their opinions, and some trolled Mouni for being excessively drunk. Comments criticizing her behaviour poured in, with users questioning her conduct in public.

On the other hand, many fans defended Mouni, emphasising that celebrities also deserve to enjoy themselves without fear of judgment. They highlighted the importance of granting public figures their private moments, especially during celebrations like New Year’s Eve.

Mouni was seen enjoying the bash alongside her close friend Disha Patani, who was by her side during the outing. The duo’s friendship often grabs attention, with the two frequently sharing heartfelt moments on social media.



While the incident has sparked mixed reactions, it raises questions about the fine line between public interest and respecting celebrities’ personal lives. As the conversation unfolds, fans continue to celebrate Suraj Nambiar’s unwavering support and call for more empathy toward stars enjoying their downtime.