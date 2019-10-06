close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy flaunts her perfectly toned legs in these pics

Mouni Roy can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned legs wearing a body-hugging dress with a plunging neckline. She paired her outfit with nude stilettos and gives off major boss lady vibes.

Mouni Roy flaunts her perfectly toned legs in these pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Mouni Roy often sets social media on fire with her pictures. She has a huge fanbase with over 9.8 million followers on Instagram and keeps them updated by sharing deets from her life.

In the latest Insta pics, Mouni can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned legs wearing a body-hugging dress with a plunging neckline. She paired her outfit with nude stilettos and gives off major boss lady vibes.

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Mouni is a big name in the Indian television industry and made a successful transit to Bollywood last year. She made her big-screen debut with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' in 2018 and received heaps of praises for her work. She played Akki's wife in the film and won hearts with her performance.

The actress was last seen in John Abraham starrer RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter.

Coming to her upcoming projects, she will next share screen space with Rajkummar Rao in 'Made In China'.

Apart from this, the actress also has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Brahmastra' in the pipeline.

Tags:
Mouni RoyMade in ChinaMouni Roy pics
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma steal the show at Elle Beauty Awards 2019—Pics

Must Watch

PT12M

'Operation Spice' was code word for Balakot airstrike, reveals IAF