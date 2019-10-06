Mouni Roy flaunts her perfectly toned legs in these pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Mouni Roy often sets social media on fire with her pictures. She has a huge fanbase with over 9.8 million followers on Instagram and keeps them updated by sharing deets from her life.

In the latest Insta pics, Mouni can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned legs wearing a body-hugging dress with a plunging neckline. She paired her outfit with nude stilettos and gives off major boss lady vibes.

Check out her post here:

Mouni is a big name in the Indian television industry and made a successful transit to Bollywood last year. She made her big-screen debut with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' in 2018 and received heaps of praises for her work. She played Akki's wife in the film and won hearts with her performance.

The actress was last seen in John Abraham starrer RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter.

Coming to her upcoming projects, she will next share screen space with Rajkummar Rao in 'Made In China'.

Apart from this, the actress also has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Brahmastra' in the pipeline.