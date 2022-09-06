NewsLifestylePeople
MOUNI ROY

Mouni Roy flaunts her sindoor over black corset top, netizens call her 'Naagin' - Watch

Mouni Roy married longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in Goa's Hilton resort. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 02:16 PM IST

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy is these days busy promoting her upcoming venture Brahmastra which is slated to hit the screens on September 9, 2022. After much delay, this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer is all set to entice the viewers with a fantasy sci-fi adventure ride. 

A few days back, Mouni was clicked at the airport wearing a cherry red vermillion mark (sindoor) with a black corset top and leather trouser pants. Fans hailed her airport look and loved her look. However, some called her 'Naagin' as she played the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural TV show. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Mouni Roy married longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in Goa's Hilton resort. They had two kinds of wedding - first as per Malayali rituals, later Mouni Roy turned into an ethereal Bengali bride, looking simply breathtaking.  

Her wedding was attended by family and close friends including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Arjun Bijlani, and Rahul from DID fame among other celeb buddies.

Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and banker. He hails from Bangalore and studied investment science and International Management at Stanford University.

Brahmastra also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and South superstar Nagarjuna in pivotal parts.

