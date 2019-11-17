close

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy flaunts her toned midriff in latest Instagram photos—See inside

Mouni Roy's latest Instagram posts will take your breath away. She poses elegantly in the pics and is seen wearing a printed crop top with a pair of denims.

Mouni Roy flaunts her toned midriff in latest Instagram photos—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is quite active on social media and treats her fans with posts every now and then. The gorgeous girl's pics spread like wildfire on the internet and are eagerly awaited upon by fans.

On Sunday, Mouni took to Instagram and shared two pictures that will take your breath away. She poses elegantly in the pics and is seen wearing a printed crop top a pair of denims. The actress flaunts her toned midriff as she looks sideways in the pics.

"If it feels good why do you wanna hold back @sashajairam

The actress, who is a big name in the television industry, made her Bollywood debut with 'Gold' last year. The film starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Mouni was last seen in 'Made in China' along with Rajkummar Rao. The film helmed by Mikhil Musale released in theatres on October 25. Even though the film failed to weave magic at box office, Mouni's performance was admired and lauded by her fans. 

