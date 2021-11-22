Mouni Roy flaunts killer walk, looks smoking hot in this bodycon pink dress - Watch

New Delhi: Mouni Roy is one of the hottest properties in the entertainment industry. The 'Naagin' actress often grabs headlines with the breathtaking pictures that she drops every now and then on the internet. The actress, who has earned a name for herself, is also a fashionista in the truest sense. Be it her saree looks or her sizzling pictures in a bikini, she definitely knows how and when to set the temperature soaring on the internet.

On Monday, the actress dropped a fresh video of herself, where she is seen exuding hotness in a bright pink tube dress on top of a high-rise building. The video begins with the sounds of footsteps with Mouni flipping her hair in style as she flaunts her perfect body and shows off her killer walk. The actress let her hair loose and accessorised her look with white shades and white stilettos. Take a look at her video below:

Speaking of her work, Mouni made her debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's sports-drama 'Gold' in 2018, and later appeared in 'Romeo Akbar Walter' and 'Made in China'. She will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra'.

She is also rumoured to be a part of Subhash Kapoor's directorial 'Mogul' and Shamas Siddiqui's 'Bole Chudiyan'.

Apart from her work, Mouni has been making headlines for her wedding rumoures. Latest buzz has it that the actress is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend and Dubai-based banker Suraj Nambiar in January 2022.

