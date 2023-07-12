trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634301
Mouni Roy Forgets Her Passport At Airport, Actor Spotted Checking Her Handbag Looking Distressed

Actor Mouni Roy, who was snapped at the Mumbai airport in a stylish blue and white outfit, told paparazzi that she forgot to carry her passport along with her. 

New Delhi: Television and film actress Mouni Roy was on Wednesday spotted at the Mumbai airport by the shutterbugs. The actor was captured searching her bag along with her personal assistant. The 'Naagin' actor appeared to be distressed and informed the paparazzi stationed outside the airport that she forgot to carry the passport along with her. "Ho gaya, passport bhul gayi," Mouni told the cameraperson, leaving everyone present there shocked. However, it remained unclear if she managed to find her passport in the her Christian Dior handbag. 

 

 


Mouni looked like a breath of fresh air in the easy-breezy white and blue co-ord set she wore for her airport. The actor, who became an overnight sensation with her stint on 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and later made her debut with 'Gold' in Bollywood, is a complete jet-setter. She loves to travel to exotic destinations and share her photos and videos with her fans. Take a look at the video of Mouni Roy from the airport. 

 

Mouni was spotted partying last night at her newly opened restaurant 'Badmaash' celebrating her BFF and choreographer Rahul Shetty's birthday. Many friends turned up at the party night looking all glam and sexy including Mouni herself and Jannat Zubair. The actor posed for paps in a sassy mini bodycon dress in shades of brown. She exuded oomph flaunting her hourglass figure. The actress even posed with the birthday boy before hitting the party inside. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

'Badmaash' restaurant is in Andheri, Mumbai and was launched on May 26, 2023. Many celeb friends including Disha Patani, Ankita Lokhande, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and model-actor Giorgia Andriani were present at the big launch by Mouni and her husband Suraj Nambiar.

She has been hitting headlines recently for her bonhomie with Disha Patani. The two often raise mercury on the internet with the glam photos together. 

Disha and Mouni became close friends after they travelled together to the US for 'The Entertainers Tour', which was led by Akshay Kumar, and also featured Sonam Bajwa, Aparshakti Khurrana, Stebin Ben and Nora Fatehi. Mouni and Disha clicked instantly on the group and became good friends. In fact, their photos and videos from the tour were all over the internet and fans were in complete love with their chemistry. 

On the work front, Mouni was last seen as 'Junoon' in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra: Part One' and will next be seen in 'The Virgin Tree' with Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari. 

