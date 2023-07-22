Mouni Roy Gets Discharged From Hospital After 9 Days

Mumbai: After 9 days of hospitalization, Mouni Roy is back home. The actor on Saturday shared a health update with fans on social media. Taking to Instagram, Mouni shared a series of pictures and penned a thank you note. In the first picture, Mouni can be seen leaning on her husband Suraj Nambiar’s shoulder while posing for a selfie. She also shared a photo of her hand with a needle injected for drip and a bandage wrapped around it.

And other images show how she survived in the hospital. It included playing ludo to reading books. Mouni also posed with her brother in the car. She also shared a picture of her fur buddy. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “9 days in a hospital & I’m overwhelmed by a stillness deeper than anything I have ever known.

Happy to report I’m back home and recovering slowly but very well. A happy healthy life over everything. A big thank you to the doctors & nurses & my loveliest friends who spent their precious time taking care of me, sent me wishes & love. ILY guys. P.s @nambiar13 There’s No one like you.. I’m forever grateful.”

As soon as she shared the news, her fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. Mouni’s close friend and actor Disha Patani wrote, “Awww get well soonest my monz. i love you!! Also i have the same jumper hehee. The last picture is epic.”

Pulkit Samrat commented, “Be well soon Moni..!” Sunil Grover wrote, “Sending you love and healing.” Mouni tied the knot with Suraj in Goa in January 2022. The couple had two ceremonies - per Bengali and South Indian rituals.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Mouni received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1" which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

She will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari. Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film's official release date is still awaited.