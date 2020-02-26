Mouni Roy grooves to latest Holi song, Sunny Singh and Varun Sharma add colour - Inside pics

New Delhi: Come Holi and the fans will get to watch Mouni Roy groove to a new dance number featuring 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor Sunny Singh and Varun Sharma. The song is a part of the album titled 'Holi Re' which has been choreographed by none other than Remo D'Souza.

Check out the inside pictures of the stars rehearsing the dance steps while the shoot took place at Mumbai's famous Chandivali Studio in Andheri.

Dressed in all-white traditional attire, Mouni, Sunny and Varun add their own charm to the peppy song dedicated to the festival of colours. The actors had a great time shooting for the Holi track and even shared their own experience of celebrating the festival.

This year Holi will be celebrated on March 9-10.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' with Rajkummar Rao. Next, she has Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni will be seen playing a negative role in the movie for the first time.