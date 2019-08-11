close

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy keeps it classy at the airport—Pics

Television and film actress Mouni Roy was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently. She was all smiles as the paps clicked her pictures.

Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently and caught the attention of paps. The stunner was all smiles as the paparazzi clicked her photos. She was seen dressed in a white shirt with beige culottes and completed her outfit with round sunnies. The actress is often spotted by the paps and poses gracefully each time.

Check out the airport pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Mouni is a big name in the Indian television industry and has started working in Bollywood films as well. The actress made her big-screen debut with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' last year and received heaps of praises for her work. She played Akki's wife in the film and won hearts with her performance.

The actress was last seen in John Abraham starrer RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter.

She will next be seen playing a negative role in  Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Brahmastra'. The film has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji and will release in 2020. This is the first time that Mouni will be playing a negative role and her fans are excited for the same.

The talented actress is also a part of Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Made in China'

