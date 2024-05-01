Mouni Roy Looks All Things Gorgeous In White Off-Shoulder Ensemble, Fans Call Her 'Stunner'

New Delhi: Mouni Roy is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She has been making headlines for her stunning bold looks and her recent pictures have yet again taken the internet by storm. Recently, Mouni took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of ravishing photos in a stunning white outfit.

On Wednesday, Mouni took to her Instagram handle and shared tons of pictures that are now setting fire online. In these latest clicks, the actress can be seen flaunting her perfect curves in an off-shoulder mini-white dress. Mouni kept her tresses open, ditched accessories, and opted for glam makeup.

She shared four stunning pictures of herself and the fifth one was a caption, it read, 'I failed as a Disney princess. I'm a witch now.' Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Bollywood BFF Disha Patani wrote, 'Loveee,' Fans called her 'Stunner!!!'

Mouni is very active on social media and often shares her sizzling hot pictures and videos treating her fans.

On the film front, Mouni was seen in the web series Showtime which also starred Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

She received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1" which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. She was recently seen in the series titled Sultan of Delhi. The show also stars Anupriya Goenka, Harleen Sethi and Tahir Raj Bhasin in key roles.

Mouni will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari. Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the official release date of the film is still awaited.