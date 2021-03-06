Mouni Roy looks drop-dead gorgeous in nude-coloured off-shoulder dress, check out her post

NEW DELHI: Popular television actress Mouni Roy once again set fire to Instagram when she dropped stunning pictures from her latest photoshoot on her social media handle. The 'Naagin' actress clearly knows she has an amazing physique and isn’t afraid to flaunt it online.

Mouni took to Instagram to share a series of gorgeous pictures with her fans from her latest photoshoot. In the photos, the actress is seen wearing a nude-coloured off-shoulder dress and elegantly striking different poses. With her hand on her waist, she gives an intense look to the camera which will surely sweep you off your feet!

Here are the pictures from her latest photoshoot:

On the work front, Roy’s last project was the ZEE5 original film ‘London Confidential’ which was released in 2020. Mouni's performance in the film was very well-received by critics and the show garnered many positive reviews. The young actress will be next seen as the antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's superhero-trilogy 'Brahmāstra', alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.