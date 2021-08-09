हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mouni Roy looks hot in one-shouldered bikini, gets 'rainwashed' in fancy swimming pool - See pics

Bong beauty Mouni Roy took to Instagram on Monday (Aug 9) to share 'rainwashed' and jaw-dropping pictures from her latest visit to the pool.

Pic courtesy: Instagram/Mouni Roy

New Delhi: Bong beauty Mouni Roy took to Instagram on Monday (Aug 9) to share 'rainwashed' and jaw-dropping pictures from her latest visit to the pool. She looked mesmerising in a one-shouldered brown bikini and braided hair. In the pictures, she can be seen taking a dip into the swimming pool, sitting by the pool and lying at the ledge of the pool flaunting her fit physique.

She captioned the pictures saying, "Rainwashed".

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Brahmastra' along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' on small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. 

Mouni was seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China with John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao respectively. In 2020, she featured in ZEE5 original film London Confidential.

