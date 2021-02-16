Mouni Roy looks like mermaid as she hits the beach in red bikini

NEW DELHI: Naagin actress Mouni Roy took her 15.9 million followers' breath away after she shared some of the gorgeous pictures of herself lounging at the beach enjoying the beautiful sunset. In a series of pictures, Roy was seen wearing a red bikini and striking an alluring pose with the sunset and a giant Ferris wheel in the background.

Mouni captioned one of the photos as 'Chasing sunsets' and 'Like a songbird in the sea' which perfectly fit with the scenery. Many celebrities commented on the pictures praising her stunning pictures. Mouni’s 'Naagin' co-star Adaa Khan wrote, 'Wow' followed by fire emojis and Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty also complimented Roy and wrote, 'Ufff hottie!'.

Roy made her TV debut in the popular drama series 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' in 2006. But she only started gaining recognition after starring in shows such as 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' and 'Naagin'. Roy began acting in Bollywood films with Reema Kagti's sports film Gold co-starring Akshay Kumar and fans will see her next in a superhero-trilogy film called Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukherjee.