Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy looks like mermaid as she hits the beach in red bikini

Television actress Mouni Roy is an avid social media user and she keeps teasing her fans with her photos and videos from her daily routine. Mouni's posts are known to go insanely famous among her fans within minutes of being uploaded. In her latest photo, she is seen enjoying her dayout at a seaside in a red bikini. 

Mouni Roy looks like mermaid as she hits the beach in red bikini
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Naagin actress Mouni Roy took her 15.9 million followers' breath away after she shared some of the gorgeous pictures of herself lounging at the beach enjoying the beautiful sunset. In a series of pictures, Roy was seen wearing a red bikini and striking an alluring pose with the sunset and a giant Ferris wheel in the background.  

Mouni captioned one of the photos as 'Chasing sunsets' and 'Like a songbird in the sea' which perfectly fit with the scenery. Many celebrities commented on the pictures praising her stunning pictures. Mouni’s 'Naagin' co-star Adaa Khan wrote, 'Wow' followed by fire emojis and Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty also complimented Roy and wrote, 'Ufff hottie!'. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Roy made her TV debut in the popular drama series 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' in 2006. But she only started gaining recognition after starring in shows such as 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' and 'Naagin'. Roy began acting in Bollywood films with Reema Kagti's sports film Gold co-starring Akshay Kumar and fans will see her next in a superhero-trilogy film called Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukherjee.

