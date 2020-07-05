Mouni Roy oozes oomph in red bikini as she poses for some happy pics

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy is a stunner in every sense. She has lit up Instagram with some happy pictures of herself and sets the perfect weekend mood. Mouni can be seen flaunting her washboard abs in a red bikini, which she paired with a sarong. Needless to say, she looks like a complete diva in the pictures. Mouni currently appears to be in Dubai.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Mouni, who has over 13 million followers on Instagram, makes sure her Instafam gets a glimpse of the actress almost every day. Whenever she posts something, her celeb friends and fans can't stop gushing over her looks.

Mouni had a super successful career in television before she ventured into films. Best-know for her role in the TV show 'Naagin', the actress made her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in 2018's 'Gold'. She later followed it up with 'RAW - Romeo Akbar Walter' and 'Made In China'.

The bong beauty will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', in which she is said to be playing a negative role. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.