Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar with THIS graceful performance, watch

Mouni Roy remembered late legend Lata Mangeshkar as she grooved to 'Piya Tose Naina Laage Re'.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy recently shared a video of her dancing to late legend Lata Mangeshkar's popular song 'Piya Tose Naina Laage Re' as a tribute to India's Nightingale who left for her heavenly abode on Feb 6. 

In the monochrome video, she's seen gracefully grooving to the song in a stunning traditional outfit and beautiful jewellery. In the caption, she wrote in Hindi, "Mai kahu mat karo chanda us gali ka phera. #InRemembrance #borntoolate."

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 after facing multiple organ failures post-COVID.

The late legend was cremated with full state honour at the Shivaji Park on February 6, in the presence of thousands of fans and eminent personalities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi,  Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey, actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Aamir Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and various others paid their last respects to the iconic singer.

Meanwhile, Mouni who got married on Jan 27, enjoyed her honeymoon in Kashmir with her husband Suraj Nambiar. 

Mouni Roy's wedding was attended by family and close friends including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul from DID fame among other celeb buddies.

The Naagin actress wore an exquisite Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga in pop red colour, looking breathtakingly picture perfect. 

Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and banker. Mouni ushered in her 2021 New Year celebrations in Dubai with Suraj and his fam-jam, reportedly. 

