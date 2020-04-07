हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mouni Roy poses in an electric blue bikini, flaunts her beach body in these pics!

On the work front, Mouni Roy has 'Brahmastra' lined-up for release. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actress turned Bollywood star, Mouni Roy is creating a storm on the internet with her ravishing pictures every other day. Recently, she posted some of her throwback pictures wearing an electric blue bikini and flaunted her perfect beach body. 

Check it out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

along the shining beach, or the rubble, or the dust ...(stories in my head to the rescue some days)

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

She has a massive fanbase of 11.7 million followers on Instagram alone which explains her popularity on the platform. 

On the work front, Mouni has 'Brahmastra' lined-up for release. 

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao. 

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. 

 

