Mouni Roy poses in bubble-gum pink dress, storms internet with mesmerising pics!

New Delhi: Mouni Roy recently attended the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020 in Mumbai, looking like an absolute diva. She rocked a Shehla Khan collection, wearing a bubble-gum pink attire which went viral on the internet.

Mouni Roy shared a few of her clicks from the photoshoot. Check out here:

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Brahmastra'. The film happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

She is a popular celebrity on social media with over 15.4 million followers on Instagram alone.