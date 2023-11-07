Mouni Roy Raises Temperature In Bold Black Look, Drops Sizzling Clicks On Social Media

New Delhi: Mouni Roy is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She has been making headlines for her stunning bold looks and her recent pictures have yet again taken the internet by storm. Recently, Mouni took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which she was seen posing in a furry black outfit and it has taken over the internet.

Mouni stunned in a bold black outfit, while dropping pics on Instagram she wrote in th caption, "“THERE IS NO BEAUTY WITHOUT SOME STRANGENESS” ~ Edgar Allan Poe" She kept her tresses open, opted for kholed eyes and looked breathtakingly gorgeous as ever.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One of the fans wrote, 'Certainly, The Epitome of Beauty.' Another one wrote, 'Black is made for you', 'Dudee !! She slayyy in blackk,' a third one added. Mouni's BFF Disha Patani also commented 'stunnerrrr' followed by fire emoji.

Mouni is very active on social media and often shares her sizzling hot pictures and videos treating her fans.

On the film front, Mouni received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1" which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. She was recently seen in the series titled Sultan of Delhi. The show also stars Anupriya Goenka, Harleen Sethi and Tahir Raj Bhasin in key roles.

Mouni will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari. Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the official release date of the film is still awaited.