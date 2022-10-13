NewsLifestylePeople
MOUNI ROY

Mouni Roy’s first Karwa Chauth with hubby Suraj Nambiar! Actress shares PICS of her unique mehendi design

Mouni Roy shared pictures of her mehendi design as she celebrates her first Karwa Chauth with hubby Suraj Nambiar.

New Delhi: Firsts are always special! This year ‘Brahmastra’ actress Mouni Roy is overjoyed as she is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth. The actress got married to businessman Suraj Nambia on January 27, 2022 in Goa. Sharing the pictures of her mehendi on social media, she wrote, “Firsts are always special Happy Karwa Chauth beauties.” The mehendi designs put on by Mouni Roy seem quite unique. There was a picture of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati on her right palm which simply looked surreal. The left palm had a design of a woman looking at the moon which showcases the importance of the ritual of Karwa Chauth. The actress had donned a purple coloured outfit as she applied the mehendi on her palms. 

As soon as she shared the pictures, friends from the industry showed their love and support for the ‘Naagin’ actress. Actors Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Tacker showered their love on her first Karwa Chauth through the comments section. While Drashti and Karan posted heart emojis, Surbhi wrote, “Beautiful.” 

Fans of the actress also could not control their excitement as soon as she posted the pictures and started showering their love in the comments section. “Wow very nice mehendi designs,” commented one fan. “This is so pretty,” added another user with smileys and heart emojis. 

She also shared a picture of her puja items on Instagram stories.

Mouni Roy recently appeared in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ in which she played the role of antagonist ‘Junoon’. Her performance in the film was well received by her fans. The actress frequently shares her loved-up pictures from her vacations with husband Suraj Nambiar.  

