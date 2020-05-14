Mouni Roy’s stunning throwback pics will drive away your morning blues

New Delhi: In a series of Instagram posts, actress Mouni Roy recently lit up Instagram with just being her stunning self. She is dreaming of her beach life, vacations and the good old times spent with friends. The posts have been titled “How I wish” by Mouni and we are sure, the gorgeous pictures will drive away all your morning blues.

In one of the posts, Mouni, dressed in a casual multicoloured outfit, can be seen posing against a huge wall. “Low on art supplies, hence the throwbacks,” read the caption. While another picture has her enjoying the sunset and the beaches. “Must have been a good day,” she wrote.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, she used the other throwback photos to wish her friend Roopali on her birthday. One of the posts perfectly sums up how to live life to the fullest with friends – go on holidays, explore different places, enjoy to the fullest and live life on your own terms.

“They say, distance makes the heart go fonder but it’s only making me cry to not be there with you on your birthday irritating you, fighting loudly about something random & laughing, dancing and celebrating the day together. Happy birthday, Roop,” the ‘Gold’ actress wrote.

Check out the photos below:

Mouni is currently spending quality time with her family due to the lockdown. Meanwhile, she is also utilising her time in doing things she loves, such as cooking and painting.

Mouni, who had a super successful career in television, made her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar with 2018's 'Gold'. She later followed it up with 'RAW - Romeo Akbar Walter' and 'Made In China'. Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, is Mouni’s next film.