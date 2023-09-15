Mouni Roy Sizzles In Glittery Mini Bodycon Dress, Flaunts Her Sexy Moves, Watch Video

New Delhi: 'Naagin' actress Mouni Roy, who enjoys a mammoth following on the internet, often treats her fans with her hot and sexy posts. The actress is known for her good looks and stylish fashion choices. Mouni is also one of the fittest actresses of the entertainment industry and has mesmerized her fans with her hourglass figure. On Friday, Mouni shared a video where she is seen goofing around in a sexy glittery dress. The actress is seen in a golden shimmery bodycon outfit which came with a plunging neckline. The actress let her hair loose and opted for kohl-rimmed eyes and glossy lips.

Mouni shared the captivating video on Instagram and captioned it writing, "Tunes." As soon as she dropped the videos, her fans started reacting to her post and chimed into the comment section to share their opinion. A user wrote, "She's the most talented one dancer and actress in the industry and it's true only haters can say no not real ones." Another user wrote, "Very class attractive beautiful woman."

The actress, along with her businessman husband Suraj Nambiar opened her restaurant 'Badmaash' in Mumbai a few months back. She is often seen visiting her restaurant along with her friends and loved ones. 'Badmaash' restaurant is in Andheri, Mumbai and was launched on May 26, 2023. Many celeb friends including Disha Patani, Ankita Lokhande, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and model-actor Giorgia Andriani were present at the big launch by Mouni and her husband Suraj Nambiar.

The actress has managed to come a long way ever since she made her debut in television with Ekta Kapoor's 'Kyoki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. She became a popular name after she essayed the lead role in Ektaa Kapoor's popular daily soap 'Naagin'. The actress made her debut in Bollywood opposite Akshay Kumar in the 2018 released 'Gold'.

Speaking of her upcoming projects, Mouni Roy was last seen as 'Junoon' in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra: Part One' and will next be seen in horror-comedy 'The Virgin Tree' with Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari.