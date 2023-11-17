Mouni Roy Sizzles In White Bikini, Skirt On Beach, Raises Temperature On Internet, Watch

NEW DELHI: 'Naagin' actress Mouni Roy, loves dropping her sizzling photos and videos on social media. The actress, who often raises the temperature on the internet with her bold and stylish avatar, left her fandom speechless one more time after she dropped a video in which she was seen chilling on a beach in a white bikini.

Mouni styled the outfit with a matching skirt and left her tresses open. The actress looked gorgeous as ever as she ditched her accessories and kept her makeup to minimum.

Soon after the video was shared online, Mouni's close friends jumped to the comments section and complimented her for her beauty. Her BFF Disha Patani wrote, "How beautiful you are".

In another comment, Disha added, "Love you more".

Several other fans too reacted to her video and called her 'hottie'. Take a look at her videos below:

Mouni Roy is known for her good looks and stylish fashion choices. She is an internet favourite and her fans love to keep a tab on her stylish outings and fashion diaries.

MOUNI ROY'S JOURNEY



Mouni Roy has managed to come a long way ever since she made her debut on television with Ekta Kapoor's 'Kyoki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. She became a popular name after she essayed the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap 'Naagin'. The actress made her debut in Bollywood opposite Akshay Kumar in the 2018 release 'Gold'.

SULTANS OF DELHI

She was last seen in web series 'Sultans of Delhi', where she was seen in the role of 'Nayantara'. It was reported that the actress played a highly stylised character in the series that required her to go through over 200 outfits and demanded her to experiment a lot with her hair.



Mouni was seen embracing the retro vibe with classic, elegant dresses and hair-dos. 'Sultan Of Delhi', which is based on the book, 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension' by Arnab Ray, is a larger-than-life mass entertainer made for streaming. The series also featured Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjum Sharma, veteran actor Vinay Pathak and Nishant Dahiya in pivotal roles, alongside the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Harleen Sethi, and Mehreen Pirzada. The series has been streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting October 13, 2023.

THE VIRGIN TREE

Mouni will next be seen in the horror-comedy 'The Virgin Tree' with Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari.

In May 2023, Mouni Roy opened her restaurant 'Badmaash' in Mumbai with her husband Suraj Nambiar. She is often seen visiting her restaurant along with her friends and loved ones.