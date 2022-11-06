Mouni Roy spreads monochrome magic in latest photos, looks stylish in white tank top

NEW DELHI: 'Naagin' actress Mouni Roy, who often raises mercury on the internet with her bold photos, on Saturday (November 5) shared a string of monochrome pictures from her latest photoshoot. Mouni looked gorgeous as ever in a white tank top which she teamed with denim. She captioned the post writing, "The gifts were in em as they were in everyone, waiting.. like an ember for air."

Mouni Roy is an undisputed style diva from tinsel villa who never fails to impress with her style. The actress sets hearts racing with her drool-worthy photos and videos often.

The actress was recently seen in a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra' where she essayed the role of Junoon. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles and was declared a blockbuster hit at the Box Office.

She will be next seen in an upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari.

Talking about her personal life, Mouni tied the knot to a Dubai-based businessman, Suraj Nambiar, in January 2022. The much-in-love couple often shares cutesy glimpses of their merry life.