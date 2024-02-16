trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721970
Mouni Roy Strikes Sultry Pose In Bold Black Dress, Netizens Call Her 'Mirchi'

On Friday, Mouni took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her bombshell pictures which have now taken over social media. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 02:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mouni Roy Strikes Sultry Pose In Bold Black Dress, Netizens Call Her 'Mirchi' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Mouni Roy is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She has been making headlines for her stunning bold looks and her recent pictures have yet again taken the internet by storm. Recently, Mouni took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures ravishing photos from her pool day. 

On Friday, Mouni took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her bombshell pictures which have now taken over social media. In the latest clicks, Mouni was seen posing in a satin black outfit. The actress ditched accessories, kept her locks open, and looked gorgeous as ever. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Her Bollywood BFF Disha Patani wrote, "Sexyyy" "Gorgeous," one commented, "Looking like a wow," added another one. A third one wrote, "Too hot."  "When I see you I remember a line by Akshay Kumar:- kon hai re ye garam ketli shimla mirchi," read one. 

Mouni is very active on social media and often shares her sizzling hot pictures and videos treating her fans. 

On the film front, Mouni received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1" which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. She was recently seen in the series titled Sultan of Delhi. The show also stars Anupriya Goenka, Harleen Sethi and Tahir Raj Bhasin in key roles. 

Mouni will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari. Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the official release date of the film is still awaited. 

