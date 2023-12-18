trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2700275
Mouni Roy Takes A Dip In Pool, Looks Stunning In White Swim Suit, Pics Inside

Mouni dropped bombshells on her Instagram as she takes a dip in the pool. The actress looks like a dream as she poses for the shutterbugs in a stunning white bikini. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Mouni Roy is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She has been making headlines for her stunning bold looks and her recent pictures have yet again taken the internet by storm. Recently, Mouni took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures ravishing photos from her pool day. 

Mouni dropped bombshells on her Instagram as she takes a dip in the pool. The actress looks like a dream as she poses for the shutterbugs in a stunning white bikini. In the caption, she wrote, "My dreams were all my own; I accounted for them to nobody; they were my refuge when annoyed, my dearest pleasure when free…." Mouni can be seen looking jaw-dropping beautiful in white poolwear. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Her Bollywood BFF Disha Patani wrote, "Super hot." "Gorgeous," one commented, "Looking like a wow," added another one. A third one wrote, "How wonderful." 

Mouni is very active on social media and often shares her sizzling hot pictures and videos treating her fans. 

On the film front, Mouni received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1" which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. She was recently seen in the series titled Sultan of Delhi. The show also stars Anupriya Goenka, Harleen Sethi and Tahir Raj Bhasin in key roles. 

Mouni will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari. Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the official release date of the film is still awaited. 

