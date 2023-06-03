Mouni Roy Turns Up The Heat In Sizzling Bodysuits For Latest Photoshoot

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy recently shot for Lifestyle Asia India Magazine and oh boy is she looking hot in the photoshoot! The Brahmastra star dropped a few of her sensational clicks in a blue bodysuit and these have taken over the internet. The actress looks absolutely stunning and fans are in love.

In the photos, Mouni Roy was seen posing in blue swimwear. She kept her hair open and has minimal make-up on as she posed for the leading magazine. Mouni Roy's ravishing beach look even got a shout-out from her new-found B-Town BFF Disha Patani, who is another glam star, rocking her svelte figure. Both have a fit hot-bod to die for and recently were papped at various events in Mumbai together.

Earlier, Mouni dropped her stunning pictures in blue and white swimwear. She also shares clicks in a fiery orange bikini looking like a snac. Mouni Roy also dropped a video of hers from the same shoot where she can be seen wearing a stunning green bodysuit with a plunging neckline.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Mouni received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1" which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

She will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari. Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the official release date of the film is still awaited.