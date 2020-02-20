Mouni Roy turns water baby, brings summer vibes in easy breezy look - Pics

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy is one avid social media user and never fails to mesmerise her fans by posting some of the best pictures of herself. Her glamorous looks are something to watch out for and recently, she brought summer vibes on Instagram by sharing some breathtaking photos.

In the posts, which appear to have been shot for a magazine, Mouni looks radiant in a multicoloured outfit, which she has worn as a cape over a swimsuit. She has been pictured near a swimming pool. She was chilling in Maldives a week ago, from where she also shared some other lovely photos of herself oozing oomph in her vibrant monokinis and swimwear.

First, take a look at her recent posts:

What's the word? Gorgeous, right?

Here are the other pictures shared by Mouni on her timeline.

The posts prove that her style game is always on point.

Mouni had a super successful career in television before she ventured into films. Best-know for her role in the TV show 'Naagin', the actress made her big Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in 2018's 'Gold'. She later followed it up with 'RAW - Romeo Akbar Walter' and 'Made In China'. The bong beauty will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', in which she is said to be playing a negative role. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

'Brahmastra' released on December 4, 2020.