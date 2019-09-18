close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's car damaged by falling rock at Metro rail site

A shaken Mouni has accused Metro authorities of irresponsibility and expressed concerns about passers-by in the area.

Mouni Roy&#039;s car damaged by falling rock at Metro rail site

Mumbai: A huge piece of rock fell on actress Mouni Roy's car at a Metro construction site mear the busy Juhu crossing on Wednesday morning, reportedly causing damage to the vehicle.

A shaken Mouni has accused Metro authorities of irresponsibility and expressed concerns about passers-by in the area.

The actress was reportedly on her way to a promotional event of her upcoming film "Made In China", later took to Twitter to share a video of how her car has been damaged.

"Was on my way to work at Juhu signal a huge rock falls on the car 11 floors up. Can't help but think what if anybody was crossing the road. Any suggestions as to what to be done with such irresponsibility of the Mumbai metro?" she wrote as the caption.

Fans suggested that the actress should immediately inform the police or get in touch with the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). They have also expressed concern if the actress was injured in the accident.

 

Tags:
Mouni RoyMetroMumbai MetroBMC
Next
Story

Ekta Kapoor elated with 'Dream Girl' box-office run

Must Watch

PT3M1S

5W1H: PM Modi showed Pakistan its place by abrogating Article 370 & 35A, says Amit Shah