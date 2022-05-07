हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mouni Roy's cosy mushy selfie with hubby Suraj Nambiar is about 'love forever'!

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married on January 27, 2022, in Goa's Hilton resort. They had two kinds of wedding - first as per Malayali rituals, later Mouni Roy turned into an ethereal Bengali bride, looking simply breathtaking. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy, who is an avid social media user, took to her Instagram recently and shared a mushy selfie with husband Suraj Nambiar tagging it as 'always love forever'. The awwdorable picture has now gone viral on the internet. 

Mouni Roy is these days busy being a co-judge on the reality TV show 'Dance India Dance Little Masters' (DID Li'l Masters) along with Remo D'souza and Sonali Bendre. Check out Mouni's romantic picture with her husband Suraj:

Mouni and Suraj got married on January 27, 2022, in Goa's Hilton resort. They had two kinds of a wedding - first as per Malayali rituals, later Mouni Roy turned into an ethereal Bengali bride, looking simply breathtaking. 

Her wedding was attended by family and close friends including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul from DID fame among other celeb buddies.

Suraj is a Dubai-based businessman and banker. He hails from Bangalore and studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in the upcoming film Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt which will be released on September 9. It has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

 

