Mouni Roy's desi avatar will take your breath away. Yes, pretty much!

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy often makes the spotlight follow her with her million-dollar looks on social media and every time we see her pictures, we go wow! Be it modern or traditional, the diva rocks all the avatars.

As of now, Mouni is breaking the internet with her beautiful look in a sari. She poses in a white sari with an embroidered blouse and aced her look with heavy jewellery. Needless to say that fans can't get enough of Mouni in her ravishing looks in a sari. Oh, she looks fabulous.

"I feel beautiful draped in a saree," she captioned her post. Take a look:

Mouni has a massive fan following on social media and her posts on Instagram often hog the limelight.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the spy-thriller film 'London Confidential'. She now has Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

'Brahmastra' is a much-awaited project. It is a trilogy, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is expected to hit the screens next year and Mouni will be seen playing a negative role.