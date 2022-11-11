Mouni Roy's Mumbai home tour drives you to her open sitting area, huge kitchen and chic interiors - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy got rave reviews from fans and critics alike with her outstanding performance as Junoon - the negative force in Ayan Mukerji's massive release Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The actress is known for her super hot Instagram posts as fans love to know more of her latest updates. She got married to her longtime businessman boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January this year in a fairytale wedding in the presence of family and close friends.

Mouni Roy featured in the latest episode of Asian Paints' Where The Heart Is and guess what? The trailer of the show gives a sneak-peek into the gorgeous house of Mouni and Suraj in Mumbai. In the video, Mouni welcomes the fans into her chic and cosy spacious living room with stunning wall decor grabbing the attention along with a large TV screen behind her. The whites and creams dominate her house feels.

Also, her massive kitchen area and open sitting space will surely not go unnoticed. Talking about the home, Mouni in the video said, "Home has never been a place, it has always been my people, my family. Now that I am all grown up, I realise it is very important to have a materialist sense of belonging, a space that you can come back to. Home is wherever I need to be and I need to set up that place with as much love with a feeling that it's my home, it's my space."

All eyes are set on Mouni Roy's next Bollywood project after the success of playing Junoon in Brahmastra.