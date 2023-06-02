Mouni Roy's Scintillating Pics In Rust Shade Bikini Gets A Shout Out From BFF Disha Patani

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy recently shot for Lifestyle Asia India Magazine and oh boy is she looking hot in the photoshoot! The Brahmastra star dropped a few of her sensational clicks in a two-piece bikini set coupled with nude make-up and statement gold-plated jewels. And needless to say that it broke the internet.

Mouni Roy's ravishing beach look even got a shout-out from her new-found B-Town BFF Disha Patani, who is another glam star, rocking her svelte figure. Both have a fit hot-bod to die for and recently were papped at various events in Mumbai together. Take a look at Mouni's photoshoot:

Besides Disha Patani, other celeb friends including Asha Negi, Adaa Khan, Subhashree Ganguly among others commented on her timeline. Mouni Roy also dropped a video of of hers from the same shoot where she can be seen wearing a stunning green bodysuit with a plunging neckline.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She made her Cannes debut this year and shared breathtaking pictures from the 76th edition of the prestigious Film Festival.

ANI quoted Mouni as saying, "I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honor. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform."

Mouni will share the screen space alongside Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh, in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy flick The Virgin Tree.