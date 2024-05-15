New Delhi: Mouni Roy, recently channelled her inner Charulata and posted her photo online. And now she dropped a video in the same look, flaunting her Bong avatar. She posed and drew comparisons with the iconic Bengali character Charulata from the Satyajit Ray classic film of the same name. Coming back to her video, she once again glammed up the desi look and left her fans spellbound.

Mouni Roy's video also left her BFF Disha Patani awestruck. She dropped a comment on her Instagram post reading: So pretty with a heart emoticon. Mouni's fans also left comments, praising her look. One wrote: Darun lagche while another one said: She's definitely deserve to be in Sanjay leela bhansali's film

Recently, she did a cameo Dibaker Banerjee's in Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2.

Mouni was seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) where she played a negative character Junoon. Next, The Virgin Tree with Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari is in her kitty.

She along with her businessman husband Suraj Nambiar also launched a plush restaurant in Andheri, Mumbai named Badmaash.

Last year, she made her Cannes debut along with a host of other Indian celebrities.