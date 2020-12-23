Mouni Roy's sultry look in a black bikini sets internet on fire, Sonal Chauhan calls it 'illegal'!

New Delhi: Once again actress Mouni Roy set the internet on fire with her sizzling bikini pictures. The stunner has a svelte figure and exudes hotness in her recent bunch of clicks shared on Instagram.

Not just fans but several of her celeb friends such as Sonal Chauhan have dropped their comments, appreciating the bong beauty. The latter called her looking super sensational 'illegal'.

Check out Mouni Roy's viral pictures and comments:

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be seen in 'Brahmastra'. The film happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

She is a popular celebrity on social media with over 15.4 million followers on Instagram alone.