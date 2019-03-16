Mouni Roy's vacation pics will give you major weekend vibes

New Delhi: The 'Naagin' of Indian television, Mouni Roy often grabs eyeballs due to her social media posts. She has an ocean of fans and has over 7 million followers on social media app Instagram. Mouni knows how to keep her fans engaged by regularly sharing details from her life on Insta. The actress's latest posts will give you major weekend vibes and will make you want to pack your bags and leave for a vacation right away!

Check out the pics here:

After carving a niche for herself in the world of television, the actress is currently seen in Bollywood films. She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' that hit the silver screens last year. Mouni played the role of Akshay's wife in the film and delivered a powerful performance. Fans couldn't stop praising the actress for her performance.

The actress will also be seen in John Abraham starrer 'RAW'. The spy-thriller will hit the screens on April 12 and has an impressive star cast with the likes of Jackie Shroff, John, Mouni and Sikander Kher to name a few.

It is directed by Robbie Grewal.