Mouni Roy's 'yog' dance on Aishwarya Rai's 'Nimbooda' song goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Mouni Roy is an avid social media user. She recently posted a dance rehearsal video on Instagram describing how the art form is 'yoga' for her soul. The actress loves to dance is quite brilliant with her movies.

She captioned the video as Yoga - the way of connecting oneself (soul) with the God (supersoul) MY YOG

Mouni Roy can be seen dancing to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's popular track 'Nimbooda' from the blockbuster movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

On the work front, Mouni has 'Brahmastra' lined-up for release.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

'Brahmastra' happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. The film will hit the screens next year. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.