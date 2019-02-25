हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taimur Ali Khan

Move over horse-riding, Taimur Ali Khan now learns how to play badminton - See pics

On the work front, mommy Kareena will be seen in 'Good News' starring Akshay Kumar.

Move over horse-riding, Taimur Ali Khan now learns how to play badminton - See pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is the most loved star kid on social media. And why not! After all, people love to get their daily dose of Taimur on the internet by checking his latest pictures and videos. 

Recently, he was spotted in Bandra along with mommy Kareena and guess what? This time, little Tai Tai had badminton racket and shuttlecock with him. Awwdorable, we say! Mommy Bebo and Tim twinned wearing white and looked simply awesome. Do not miss the cutesy expressions on little Tai Tai's face. Check out their pictures: 

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, mommy Kareena will be seen in 'Good News' starring Akshay Kumar, Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is a romantic comedy featuring the two lead couples. The storyline deals with the issue of pregnancy and how these couples deal with it. 

Also, she has Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht' based on the Mughal era. It an ensemble star cast with the likes of Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

 

Tags:
Taimur Ali KhanKareena Kapoor KhanKareenaTaimur picstaimur badminton
Next
Story

Shilpa Shinde supports Navjot Singh Sidhu, gets rape threats on social media

Must Watch

PT2M13S

Deshhit: CCTV footage of bomber Adil Ahmed Dar's car

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close