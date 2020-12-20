Moved to Bombay without telling parents at age of 20, reveals Hina Khan

New Delhi: Hina Khan is a well-known face in every household with a successful career so far. The actress, who has completed 11 years in the entertainment industry, has revealed in a recent interview the up and downs she faced to reach her current star status.

Hina, who hails from Srinagar, made her debut with ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ in 2009. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Hina disclosed how she did not inform her family of her decision to move to Mumbai at the age of 20 and when her father came to know “he was livid”.

Hina told, “I come from an orthodox Kashmiri family where becoming an actor was never an option. My parents were even hesitant to send me to Delhi for college but somehow, I convinced Papa. So, when a friend suggested auditioning for a serial, I said no. Upon insistence, I gave it a go and the casting directors loved me! The next day, I was selected for the lead role!”

“I moved to Bombay without telling my parents; I was 20. The production people helped me find a place. It took me weeks to tell Papa. He was livid. Mom’s friends and relatives cut ties with us. But by then, my serial had gained popularity,” the ‘Naagin’ actress added.

Hina also featured in ‘Bigg Boss 11’ in 2017. “After 8 years, ‘Big Boss’ came my way. Initially, I had a ‘no shorts, no steamy scenes’ policy but over time, I decided to make my own rules,” she said.

Talking about her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, Hina said that her relationship came as a “shock” to her family. “And just when my parents had gotten used to me being an actor, I told them I was seeing Rocky. It came as a shock; everybody in our family has had arranged marriages. But I gave them time & now, they love him more than me!”

As her journey in the entertainment industry crosses more than a decade, Hina mused that the “the little girl growing up in Srinagar” would have never imagined walking the Cannes red carpet one day.

“It’s been 11 years since I first faced the camera–the little girl growing up in Srinagar would’ve never imagined walking Cannes. But a series of difficult choices have gotten me here. From Srinagar to Bombay, from being the first actor in my family to dating someone out of the community to giving up easy money at my peak, I’ve proudly carved my own way,” the ‘Hacked’ star said.