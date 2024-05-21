Advertisement
GANGA AARTI

Mr & Mrs Mahi Release: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Perform Ganga Aarti In Varanasi

Mr & Mrs Mahi Release Update: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be seen together on-screen for the very first time in this sports drama.

|Last Updated: May 21, 2024, 11:53 AM IST|Source: IANS
Mr & Mrs Mahi Release: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Perform Ganga Aarti In Varanasi Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor were seen performing the Ganga aarti in Varanasi ahead of the release of their upcoming film 'Mr & Mrs Mahi'. 

The actors, who left for Varanasi after casting their vote on Monday, also sought divine blessings as they were seen praying at the Dashashwasmedh Ghat.

In the pictures, Janhvi is in a blue and silver Benarasi saree paired with jhumkas and she completed her look with a gajra placed on her neatly tied bun. Rajkummar chose to wear a white cotton shirt paired with pants.

Janhvi will be kickstarting the promotions of the film and will be visiting the national capital on Tuesday.

The romantic sports drama film is directed by Sharan Sharma and will be hitting the cinema halls on May 31. The movie talks about an imperfect newly married couple and their immense love for cricket.

 

