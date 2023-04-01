Mrunal Panchal Meets Her Idol Selena Gomez, Represents India At Actor-Singer's Beauty Brand Event

Rare Beauty was organizing this event and is a makeup company owned and founded by Selena Gomez. The makeup brand gained a quick following due to its message of breaking down the unrealistic beauty standards created by society and the media. It also promotes inclusivity by promoting mental health awareness and campaigns. In addition, it sends a strong message of body positivity and seeing yourself beautiful as you are. The brand is also known for producing vegan and cruelty-free makeup from materials that are sold ethically.

Rare Beauty New York event was featuring the launch of its new makeup products and had invited talented makeup artists from all over the world for this global event. Mrunal Panchal was the face of India there. The popular makeup artist gained a quick following in the makeup industry for her unique style of makeup as well as for her creative and innovative makeup techniques.

Mrunal Panchal gained a huge following of 6.5 million on Tik Tok for her creative and informative content. But even after the app ban, Mrunal retained her popularity and kept growing on other platforms like Instagram and YouTube, where she has a following of 4.7 million and 808k, respectively.

She is known not only for her popular makeup tutorials but also for her skincare routines, travel vlogs, pranks, and funny videos. She has also collaborated and participated in various videos and podcasts with other influencers. Her makeup tutorials prove one does not need a professional makeup artist or expensive makeup items for good makeup. She has made makeup tutorial videos that are simple to follow and can be done with basic products.

This was not the first time Mrunal will participate in a global event. Mrunal has a huge fan following outside India too, and had visited studios and participated in similar events before.