Mrunal Thakur Criticizes Fan For Morphing Her Pic, Later Post Appreciation Post: 'My Heart Was Broken...'

New Delhi: Actress Mrunal Thakur, celebrated for her performances in films like Sita Ramam and Kalki 2898 AD, recently found herself at the center of a social media uproar after a fan shared a morphed image of her during Diwali celebrations.

The incident began when an Instagram user uploaded a video featuring the edited picture, captioned "Diwali Photo Editing

Bollywood Actress Photoshoot....".

The post quickly caught Thakur’s attention, prompting her to comment in disapproval: "Bhai kyu jhooti tassali de rahe hain aap apne aap ko? Aapko lagta hain ki aap yeh Jo kar rahe hain yeh cool hain? Ji nahi!"

Her reaction sparked a wave of online commentary, with many netizens mocking her response. Comments ranged from "Edit so cool mrunal had to jump in" to "Bro offended mrunal itself."

In the aftermath, Thakur deleted her initial comment and later shared a video on her Instagram, explaining her perspective. She began the video with, "Yaar tum log bacche ki jaan loge kya?" expressing her initial delight at being included in the fan's Diwali celebration. However, she recounted her disappointment upon discovering that the fan had edited pictures with numerous actresses. "I opened his page, then I saw he has edited his videos with each and every actress; my heart was broken," she admitted.

Concluding her message, Thakur praised the fan's editing skills while urging kindness: "I really love his editing skills, and I pray and hope that he uses his art for the right thing, but please don't say bad things to him because his intention was maybe not bad."

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in The Family Star alongside Vijay Deverakonda and is currently working on the Hindi film Son of Sardaar 2.