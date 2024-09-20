New Delhi: Excel Entertainment's Yudhra is all set for its release on 20th September, and the excitement among fans is palpable. The trailers and songs have perfectly set the tone for the arrival of this action entertainer. Amidst rising anticipation for the film's release, the makers hosted a screening that saw the presence of industry celebrities on Thursday evening.

The screening of Excel Entertainment's Yudhra was a grand celebrity affair, with stars like Babil, Orry, Mrunal Thakur, Ayush Mehra, Guneet Monga, Sound Designer Resul Pookutty, Remo D'Souza, Ayush Mehra, Manushi Chhillar and Ramesh Taurani in attendance. While the audience has eagerly awaited the film, celebrities loved it as they watched it during the screening.

Have A Look At The Post:

This has further heightened the excitement to see this action thriller on the big screen tomorrow.

Yudhra, releasing in theaters on September 20, is directed by Ravi Udyawar and written by Farhan Akhtar and Sridhar Raghavan, promising to be an action-packed cinematic experience, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan taking on the lead roles. Siddhant portrays the intense and revenge-driven Yudhra, while Malavika’s character Nikhat brings depth and emotion, adding a strong emotional anchor to the story.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Yudhra also features a stellar supporting cast, including Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal.