हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy can't keep calm after meeting David Beckham

Bollywood divas Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy had the "BEST NIGHT EVER" when they met former England football captain David Beckham on Sunday.

Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy can&#039;t keep calm after meeting David Beckham
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood divas Mrunal Thakur and Mouni Roy had the "BEST NIGHT EVER" when they met former England football captain David Beckham on Sunday.

The two went to attend the Qatar Grand Prix and couldn't contain their joy when they met the heartthrob Manchester United legend.

The actors took to their respective social media handles to share their excitement.

 

Mrunal posted pictures with the footballer on her Instagram handle along with the caption, "AND THIS HAPPENED! BEST NIGHT EVER @davidbeckham @f1 @fabdoha."

Further, she wrote, "Are you jealous?"

Reacting to this, the post soon flooded with super interesting comments.

Dulquer Salmaan exclaimed, "What the hell ?!!!!!!"

Ranveer Singh added, "Sex God!"

Mouni, too, posted a picture with David on her Instagram handle and wrote, "What just happened !?!? @davidbeckham #BEST."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

In the picture, the actor looks stunning in a little black dress while the former striker turned heads with his lavender shirt teamed with a tie, blazer and white trousers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal announced the release date of her upcoming film 'Aankh Micholi'.

The film, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz, will arrive in cinemas on May 13, 2022.

On the other hand, Mouni's upcoming film 'Velle', also starring Abhay Deol and Karan Deol is soon going to release on December 10, 2021.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mrunal ThakurMouni Royfan girl momentDavid BeckhamQatar Grand PrixheartthrobManchester United
Next
Story

Here’s why Kartik Aaryan wants everyone to wish him twice on his birthday

Must Watch

PT58S

It's raining 'Money' on the Highway!