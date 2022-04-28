New Delhi: Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur recently in one of her interviews opened up on facing body-shaming. She shared how back home she was trolled for her 'pear-shaped' body while in the US someone complimented her for the same, calling her the 'Indian Kardashian'.

Mrunal Thakur told Times Now Digital, "I have a pear-shaped body. My briefing was always like, 'Mrunal, you need to cut down from your lower body.' But excuse me, that's my body type. If I cut down -- I start losing weight from my face, then my upper body and then it would reach my lower body - I will still have that shape. So rather than people calling me matka and me feeling bad, I take a lot of pride in it."

She added, "When I was in the US, people said a lot of women pay to get that body. When someone called me the Indian Kardashian, I was so happy that yes we need to celebrate. And now I have the confidence to post a picture and I just want to make sure that these trolls do not affect me."

Mrunal quipped, "I want to raise my voice because there are a lot of people, a lot of girls who have the same body type as I do. I just want to normalise and tell them that it's okay to have a pear-shaped body and wear high-waisted pants and a cropped top. If they have that 'matka' shaped body, then own it, f***ing own it.

I just feel like no matter what - if you're skinny, if you're pear-shaped, if you're apple-shaped, if you're triangle-shaped - just appreciate it. We need to be comfortable in our own skin."

Mrunal was recently seen in Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor. She has Aankh Micholi, Pippa and Thadam remake in her kitty. The actress also has a Telugu outing titled Sita Ramam in the pipeline.