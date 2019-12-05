हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni croons iconic song 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye'—Watch

In a video posted by television actress Preeti Simoes, MS Dhoni is seen crooning the iconic song 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye' at a party.

MS Dhoni croons iconic song &#039;Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye&#039;—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an avid social media user and his pics and videos are often going viral on the internet. In one such video, MS Dhoni is seen crooning the iconic song 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye' at a party.

Check out the video here, as shared by television actress Preeti Simoes on Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Preeti Simoes (@preeti_simoes) on

Preeti captioned the post as, “WARNING: PLS WATCH AT UR OWN RISK... The very talented Mr Mahi ... @mahi7781 pls dont kill me for postin dis one !!! But dis awaaz had to b shared !! @sakshisingh_r urs comin soon !

Duet singer : @anubhavdewan_ wah wah wah !!! Audience : me n #monusingh

Thank god @sambhavdewan ur dad came to de rescue... Thanksss @__refulgence for an amazing night !!”

Preeti also shared a group pic from the same event and thanked the host of the party, Sakshi Singh Dhoni for an amazing time.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni married his then-girlfriend Sakshi on July 4, 2010. The couple got blessed with a baby girl Ziva on February 6, 2015.

MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni video, Sakshi Singh Dhoni
