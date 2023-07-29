trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641998
MS Dhoni's Film Debut Soon? His Wife Sakshi Dhoni Spills The Beans, Says 'Mahi Is Not Camera-Shy'

MS Dhoni Bollywood Debut? Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni recently announced their maiden production venture 'LGM' AKA 'Let's Get Married'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 01:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau

MS Dhoni's Film Debut Soon? His Wife Sakshi Dhoni Spills The Beans, Says 'Mahi Is Not Camera-Shy' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is nursing a knee injury that he suffered during Indian Premiere League (IPL 2023). Meanwhile, the buzz around his big movie debut sent fans into a tizzy. Spilling some beans about the movie debut, Mahi's wife Sakshi Dhoni addressed a few queries during a press conference held recently their film production venture titled Let’s Get Married in Chennai.

Let’s Get Married is directed by Ramesh Thamilmani. The Tamil and Telugu-language movie features Nadiya, Yogi Babu, and Mirchi Vijay in lead roles. Talking about MS Dhoni's movie debut, Sakshi said, "If there’s something good, he may just (do it). He is not camera-shy. He has been acting in advertisements since 2006, and he is not afraid of facing the camera. So, might do it if there’s something good", quoted an India TV report. 

Also, she added that Dhoni would fit the role in any action movie. She added, "Action. He is always in action. What would you choose for him? If we plan to make a movie with MS Dhoni as a hero, then it will only be an action-packed entertainer. If a character with a good story and good message comes, then MS Dhoni will consider acting in a movie."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd (@dhoni.entertainment)

Let’s Get Married tells story of Gowtham and Meera who fall for each other and decide to get married. The film has got mixed response from critics and at the Box Office.

 

