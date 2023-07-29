MS Dhoni's Film Debut Soon? His Wife Sakshi Dhoni Spills The Beans, Says 'Mahi Is Not Camera-Shy'

New Delhi: Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is nursing a knee injury that he suffered during Indian Premiere League (IPL 2023). Meanwhile, the buzz around his big movie debut sent fans into a tizzy. Spilling some beans about the movie debut, Mahi's wife Sakshi Dhoni addressed a few queries during a press conference held recently their film production venture titled Let’s Get Married in Chennai.

Let’s Get Married is directed by Ramesh Thamilmani. The Tamil and Telugu-language movie features Nadiya, Yogi Babu, and Mirchi Vijay in lead roles. Talking about MS Dhoni's movie debut, Sakshi said, "If there’s something good, he may just (do it). He is not camera-shy. He has been acting in advertisements since 2006, and he is not afraid of facing the camera. So, might do it if there’s something good", quoted an India TV report.

Also, she added that Dhoni would fit the role in any action movie. She added, "Action. He is always in action. What would you choose for him? If we plan to make a movie with MS Dhoni as a hero, then it will only be an action-packed entertainer. If a character with a good story and good message comes, then MS Dhoni will consider acting in a movie."

Let’s Get Married tells story of Gowtham and Meera who fall for each other and decide to get married. The film has got mixed response from critics and at the Box Office.