Much Awaited 7th Book of Sabarna Roy “Fractured Mosaic” Released

Kolkata: Sabarna Roy, the author of six critically acclaimed books, unveiled his seventh one Fractured Mosaic on February 14.

The book-release event had Jawhar Sircar, Former CEO of Prasar Bharati, as the Chief Guest. The British Deputy High Commissioner Mr Low, the French Consul General, Virginie Corteval, and renowned dancer Priti Patel were the Guests of Honor.

Releasing “Fractured Mosaic”, Roy said the book is, in essence, a sequel to his fifth literary work titled: Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 – 2018. “It is yet another kaleidoscope from my arsenal that will take the readers to a mesmerizing whirlpool", he said.

Most of the contents of “Fractured Mosaic” were earlier published in front-ranking periodicals and newspapers as musings of an author. They have been compiled in this book for the benefit of readers.

Commenting on his writing style, the author of “Fractured Mosaic” said, “After the smashing hit of my earlier six masterpieces since 2010, I am constantly writing in the format of a journal to imitate how the mind works in real life”.

The event of the release of “Fractured Mosaic” was marked by the grand presentation of a unique cinematic motion picture animation of three short poems of Sabarna Roy from Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 – 2018.

It was followed by selected readings from “Fractured Mosaic” by Sabarna Roy and Rita Roy interspersed with three songs by Usha Uthup and two dance performances by Ranan. The launch was curated by the famous arts and events curator, Ms. Oindrilla Dutta.

Fractured Mosaic is published by Leadstart of Mumbai. The book was released worldwide on January 25, 2021, and it reached the Amazon bestseller peak on February 3, 2021.

About Sabarna Roy

A recipient of several prestigious literary awards, Sabarna Roy is a critically acclaimed bestselling author of 6 books. They are Pentacles; Frosted Glass; Abyss; Winter Poems; Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 – 2018, and Etchings of the First Quarter of 2020.

He is the lead author of a technical book, which has been published by the European Union and has been translated into 8 major European languages.

Sabarna Roy has been awarded the Literoma Laureate Award in 2019 and Literoma Star Achiever Award in 2020. His Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 – 2018 won the best book of the year 2019, the A-List Award for excellence in fiction by the NewsX Media House, Certificate for The Real Super Heroes for spreading a spirit of positivity and hope during the COVID-19 Pandemic from Forever Star India Award 2020.

Sabarna Roy also received the Certificate for Participation in the Indo Russian Friendship Celebration 2020, the Literoma Golden Star Award 2020: Lifetime Achievement, the Certificate of Appreciation for featuring in the Hall of Fame of Literoma International Symposium on Literature & Festival 2020, and the Times Eminent Writer of the Year award by The Times of India Group in Kolkata in February 2020.

About Oindrilla Dutta

An arts and events curator, Oindrilla Dutta presented events at Prinsep Memorial, Lascar Monument, and Town Hall. She has worked with Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Amitabh Bachchan, Usha Uthup, Mallika Sarabhai, Pt Balmurli Krishna, the late Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra, and Shubha Mudgal.

Oindrilla Dutta has directed son-et-lumieres at heritage sites such as the Victoria Memorial of Kolkata. As a broadcaster, she moderated discussions with the late Yash Chopra, Mahesh Bhupati, Jaya Bachchan, Malika Sarabhai, Shobhaa De, former Vice President the Hon'ble Hamid Ansari, Kiran Bedi, Sunil, and Priya Dutt, and Smriti Irani.

She has also written a book on the Kolkata Police. She also contributes regularly to newspapers like The Telegraph and Times of India besides serving on the editorial board of Upper Crust magazine. She is associated with NGOs, such as IICP, The Calcutta Samaritans, and Crafts Council of West Bengal. She was the first delegate to the Cannes Ad Film Festival, from Kolkata. She has served on POSH-related Complaints Committees set up by The Calcutta Stock Exchange and SEBI, CCFC, and more.

About Leadstart

Leadstart Publishing, a Mumbai-based media-tech publishing house, distributor, and rights agency platform, had announced that it has raised Rs 3 crore in a pre-Series A-round of funding from Hyderabad’s angel investment network, SucSEED Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from Mumbai Angel Network and JITO Angel Network. Founded by Swarup Nanda in 2010, Leadstart Publishing is using the funds to scale operations, develop technology, and focus on customer acquisition.

(This is a featured content)